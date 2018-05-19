ANOTHER DRY WEEKEND FOR HARARE

Residents of Harare’s western suburbs must brace for a dry weekend as the city will temporarily shut down some pumps at its major water treatment works Morton Jaffray to attend to a major fault.



Harare City Council corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme yesterday said the city had reduced pumping to western suburbs which “normally” receive water 24/ 7.



“We have experienced a major fault at the Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Plant that has forced us to temporarily shut down some pumps.



“Resultantly, we have reduced our pumping to western suburbs that are normally on 24/ 7 water supply,” he said.







“We are working to resolve the technical problem. We expect to resume normal pumping by tomorrow morning.





“We appeal to our water customers to bear with us while we attend to the challenge.”

The city has been carrying out continuous shutdowns of the plant to allow for a rehabilitation programme.





The upgrading is expected to plug leaks on pipes connected to the water treatment plant and installations of water flow meters to gauge the amount of water reaching the residents.

In 2013, council secured a US$144 million loan from the Export-Import Bank of China and has since carried out most of the work on refurbishing the 60-year-old plant which was producing only 400 mega litres of water per day, when it has the potential to produce 640 mega litres.





Council claims to have only received half of the loan and the other half is needed to refurbish sewer works so that the quality of effluent discharged into Lake Chivero is treated to improve the quality of raw water.





The rehabilitation of Morton Jaffray Waterworks is almost complete and the contractor has to proceed with works at Warren Control, Alexandra Park and Letombo pump-stations and completion of works at Firle and Crowborough Sewage Works.





The city’s water distribution network also needs attention to reduce physical water losses, with various work schedules being undertaken under the African Development Bank (AfDB). Herald