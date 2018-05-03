3M REGISTERED VOTERS CONFIRMED : ZEC

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) yesterday revealed that it has sent text messages to more than three million people confirming their registration to participate in the coming elections.



The country has more than 5,4 million people who registered to vote with 11 000 people being placed on the voters exclusion list. Zec removed the 11 000 after discovering that they were sharing similar registration details.





Zec on Saturday rolled out a voters’ roll inspection programme set to run until May 29.

In a statement yesterday, Zec said over 700 000 people have used the mobile code *265# to check whether they are registered correctly. “A total of 719 387 registrants have checked their details using the USSD code during the past 4 days while 3 256 440 bulk SMS were sent by ZEC to registrants who supplied their mobile numbers during registration,” read the statement.





At the opening of voters’ roll inspection programme, only Econet subscribers could check whether they are registered by using code*265#.





However, the electoral body yesterday said it has opened up the service to other mobile operator users. “Registrants can now use NetOne lines to check their details on the provisional voters’ roll using the USSD code. ZEC hopes that Telecel subscribers will also

be able to use the same facility later today,” read the statement.





The electoral body said the voter inspection programme was a milestone event towards the holding of a credible, free and fair election.

Zec commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo on Friday challenged the public to physically visit polling stations to check whether their details are correctly captured. Herald