10 FIRMS OFF TO SA FAIR

THE country’s export promotion agency, ZimTrade, is facilitating participation of 10 clothing, footwear and accessory companies from Zimbabwe to attend this year’s Source Africa trade fair to be held in South Africa next month.



Source Africa is the third largest trade fair company in the world with operations in over 50 countries and the global leader in textile fairs. The platform exhibits quality, creativity, reliability and sophistication of textile, apparel and footwear manufacturing in Africa targeting a global audience of buyers and decision makers.



“We are facilitating the participation of 10 fantastic clothing, footwear and accessory companies from Zimbabwe to attend the Source Africa show this year,” said ZimTrade.





In a statement, Source Africa indicated that this year’s show will have several new activities and it will bring unparalleled resources and opportunities to buyers under one roof in Africa.





“New at the 2018 show are Trends workshops, increased marketing to local and international visitors, fashion shows with a bigger focus on showcasing exhibitor designs and services, activation of Messe Frankfurt international sales network to increase amount of international delegates, stronger relationships with associations and government bodies, bigger focus on skills development through workshops and a new focus on the manufacturing and machinery sectors,” it said.





The event is set to bring together business professionals from around the globe, providing a platform for African and international buyers to network with African manufacturers, suppliers and service providers.





ZimTrade board chairman, Mr Lance Jena, last month said ZimTrade has been on a campaign to develop exports so that SMEs are competitive in light of the competition to come through as a result of the massive foreign direct investments under the new dispensation.





Last year, ZimTrade signed agreements with respective banks to disburse the export facility to potential exporters in the SMEs sector. Currently, the country is facing foreign currency shortages due to subdued export receipts.Chronicle