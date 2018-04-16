ZIMBAS TAKE UP MALEMA CHALLENGE

The #JuliusMalemaChallenge was abuzz on Saturday afternoon following the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) speech at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral at Orlando stadium in Soweto.



During his speech, Malema said those who betrayed Madikizela-Mandela while she was still alive were at her funeral. He then asked for her to send a signal on what should be done to deal with the critics now that she’s gone.



Twitter users joined in the chorus and called for a signal on how to deal with people who are behind high data prices, VAT and bogus churches.





It rained after Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral and EFF chairperson, Dali Mpofu believed that was a sign that the party would do well in next year’s general elections. He said “re tlo tshela thupa” (we will show them).





Zimbabweans decided to also take part in the challenge. It went south after that with some calling out their partners, car guards and shop-owners.





Jefrey Marimaþ @Jefreykedibone said: “They’re here Mama, those who are deceiving us with makeup and filters, they’re here Mama, give us a signal Mama.”





Comic strip The Bulawayo showþ @thebyoshow also weighed in on the challenge.

“Some of those who borrowed our money in January and never repaid are here mama. Give us signal on our to deal with them.#Malemachallenge.”





On Facebook the Malemachallenge also continued as DearLuckie Aaroni said: “even those relatives who pretend to sleep when u reach the tollgate are here mama, they always want a free ride mama, tell us on how to deal with them #JuliusMalemaChallenge.





Former model and UK based socialite Bren Mupa also had something to say on Facebook when she posted the following.





“Mama! Even those baby mothers always lying kuti mwana arwara at midnight kurikuda murume (the child is ill, but wanting to see the man) are here Mama Signal Mama!”

“Those holier than thou who watch our every move on Facebook and report to the Pastor we see you, betrayers SELLOUTS. Mama signal.”



And finally Sisasenkosi Msimangaþ @SisasenkosiMsi2 posted on twitter.

“#JuliusMalemaChallenge They are here Mama, those who told us that university was very easy yet here we are at school during semester break struggling with our dissertations Give us a sign Mama what should we do with them give us a sign.” Chronicle