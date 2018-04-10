The Department of Immigration says it’s time to market Zimbabwe through the amendment of visa regime between Zimbabwe and the United States of America.





The governments of Zimbabwe and USA have agreed on viable solutions to ease the movement of American tourists as they will be required to pay at least $160 for visa permits the whole year.

Principal director immigration Mr Clemence Masango told the ZBC News at a news briefing in Harare that the move will benefit the country as it will attract tourists who can increase the country’s revenue and earn the much needed foreign currency.





“US government officials now qualify for multiple entries for a year at fee of $160,” he said.

The agreement also touched on institutions of higher learning for students study permits which have been reduced from $200 to $160.