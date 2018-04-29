skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 29 April 2018
ZANU PF : VOTING STARTS
Sunday, April 29, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BOSS BEDS COP'S WIFE, FACES $15K DEMAND
A BULAWAYO-based junior police officer is suing his boss for $50 000 in damages for allegedly engaging in an adulterous relationship with hi...
GINIMBI CASHES IN
At least 31 tables worth $2 000 each were reportedly occupied at the recent All-White party which ran concurrently with Nigerian star Davido...
MUTINHIRI RESIGNS
SEX WORKERS SCORE A FIRST
SEX workers have, for the first time, been granted the opportunity to exhibit at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) afte...
ELECTION DATE ANNOUNCED IN LONDON
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment