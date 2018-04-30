ZANU PF VOTING RESUMES





1251: Zanu PF primary elections have commenced in Hwange district with expectations of a peaceful exercise as the revolutionary party finalises the selection of candidates to represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised polls.





1223: At Tembwe District Office in Epworth constituency, voting started today and there a number of people queuing to cast their vote





1213: The team leading the conducting of primary elections for Zanu PF in Bulawayo has extended the voting process by two hours to allow some people who could not vote Sunday to exercise their democratic right.





1200: Voting in the Zanu PF primary elections in Zvishavane and Mberengwa began as early as 7am this Wednesday morning.

1118: Voting is now underway at some centers in Masvingo that had closed early due to logistical challenges yesterday. ZBC visited a polling station at Hellen McGee Primary School and witnessed the voting process.





1010: Bulawayo extends voting process to 12 mid-day today at four polling stations as some people failed to vote yesterday. These are Nkulumane/Emganwini, Nketa, Mpopoma Information Center and Pumula South Booster.



