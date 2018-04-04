ZANU PF FLOODED WITH CVs

SCORES of aspiring Zanu PF candidates for the forthcoming harmonised elections yesterday flocked to the party’s provincial headquarters in the southern region to hand in their curriculum vitaes for selection to contest on the party’s ticket.



The submission of CVs by the party hopefuls precedes the holding of primary elections set for May 5. New faces and legislators already in office yesterday visited the party headquarters in Bulawayo, Lupane, Gwanda, Gweru and Masvingo clutching their CVs.



In an interview, Bulawayo Provincial Commissar Cde Canaan Ncube said the submission of CVs was going on very well.



“People are excited and scores are flocking here to hand in their CVs. We are taking heed of President Mnangagwa’s call that no one should be denied the chance to contest in the elections. People are trying their luck.



When the CVs came today, officials from the Commissariat department took them and will sort them out tomorrow according to their constituencies, from councillors to MPs,” said Cde Ncube.

He said the Provincial Executive Council would convene today to vet the CVs according to the guidelines issued by the Commissariat.



“The PEC will take the CVs for both successful and unsuccessful candidates to Harare. Harare will have the final say on who has made it and who hasn’t,” Cde Ncube said.



He said President Mnangagwa had emphasised that party officials should lead by example in the inter-party elections.





“We want to hold non-violent elections. Those who would have made it will represent the party in the harmonised elections. This time around as Bulawayo we want to win, there are no two ways,” Cde Ncube said.





Elsewhere, sitting MPs, councillors and aspiring candidates thronged the Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial headquarters to submit their CVs yesterday.





Members of the ruling party at provincial and district level, war veterans, youths and the women’s league were all given the opportunity to submit their CVs.





Sitting MPs who came for the submission include Gwanda South legislator Cde Abednico Ncube, Gwanda Central’s Cde Edson Gumbo and Insiza North MP Andrew Langa among other MPs for the 13 constituencies in the province.





In Matabeleland North, a large number also submitted their CVs for vetting. Submission of CVs is the first stage of guidelines set by the party leading to the selection of candidates who will represent it in the general elections expected to be held in July.





The party’s chairperson for Matabeleland North Province Cde Richard Moyo said the CVs would be submitted to the provincial leadership at today’s Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Lupane.





“Our district administration officers started receiving CVs on Monday from those aspiring to represent the party as councillors, Members of Parliament, Senators and in the Women’s Quota,” said Cde Moyo.





He said the party’s district administration officers will hand over the documents to election co-ordinators who will then submit them to the PCC today before the province forwards them to the Elections Commission in Harare tomorrow.





Cde Moyo reiterated the party’s position that campaigning has not started.

The situation was similar in Masvingo.





Provincial chairperson Cde Ezra Chadzamira said the party started receiving aspiring candidates’ CVs last week indicating that the harmonised elections had created a lot of interest.

“We have started receiving CVs from aspiring candidates for the primary elections slated for May 5,” said Cde Chadzamira.





He said all CVs were expected to be submitted by today for onward submission to the national directorate.

Cde Chadzamira said all candidates should ensure that their names are in cell registers and the registers should be at the provincial office by today.





Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Midlands province says it has extended the deadline for the submission of curriculum vitaes for aspiring party candidates for the forthcoming harmonised elections to April 5 to give all party members willing to participate ample time.





Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairman Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube said the party started receiving the CVs last week but has extended the deadline to Thursday to give aspiring candidates enough time to compile and submit their CVs.





He said all the CVs for aspiring candidates will be submitted to the party’s national elections directorate on April 6.





The party has said all contesting provincial and district candidates should not run any elections.

According to the regulations for all the categories, one should be a registered voter, 18 years and above, a fully paid-up party member and must be loyal to the revolutionary party.





Candidates must also have adequate political, economic, cultural and social knowledge of Zimbabwean affairs to enable them to contribute meaningfully to debates in their relevant portfolios.

In addition, candidates should be of good standing and character in society.





Zanu-PF is expected to overwhelmingly win the elections following its internal renewal that resulted in the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe late last year. Chronicle