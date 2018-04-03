ZANU PF EXTENDS CVs DEADLINE

ZANU-PF Midlands province has extended the deadline for the submission of curriculum vitaes for aspiring party candidates for the forthcoming harmonised elections to April 5 to give all party members willing to participate ample time, an official has said.



In an interview, Zanu-PF Midlands province, Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube said the party started receiving the CVs last week but has extended the deadline to Thursday to give aspiring candidates enough time to compile and submit their CVs.



Eng Ncube said all the CVs for aspiring candidates will be submitted to the party’s national elections directorate on April 6.





“We have started receiving the CVs for aspiring candidates who want to take part in the primary elections. As a province we have resolved to extend the submission of CVs to April 5 to give candidates ample time to prepare. We had a meeting on Saturday where we deliberated on these matters. We are going to hand over the CVs to the national elections directorate on Friday so there is enough time,” he said.





Eng Ncube said the party had also given the aspiring candidates a green light to start campaigning ahead of the primary elections scheduled for May 5.





He said the candidates should, however, be stand guided by the party constitution and the elections guidelines.





“For now the candidates can start campaigning once their CVs have been accepted. However, we want peaceful, free and fair primary elections. These should be a snippet of the forthcoming harmonised elections. We want those that are going to lose to graciously accept defeat,” he said.





Eng Ncube urged party members to desist from violence and ensure that the ground is even for all the aspiring candidates. “We do not want imposition of candidates or those that use money to evade the stipulated criterion. We are making sure that every candidate is aware of the guidelines,” he said. Chronicle