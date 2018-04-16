ZANU PF CANDIDATES FUME OVER $10 FEE





MASHONALAND West aspiring Zanu PF candidates who submitted their CVs for primary elections are crying foul after they were made to pay an extra $10 for using the Ecocash platform while updating their annual subscription fees.





The ruling party’s aspiring councillors said they were asked by party officials to pay an extra $10, while those seeking legislative posts paid $20 to accompany their $100 subscription fees.





Besides, Zanu PF members claimed they were also forced to pay $3 for the new electronic membership card and another $60 subscription for the next five years, in a suspected fundraising scheme.





The Zanu PF members said the move was well-calculated, as that was not communicated ahead of the call for submission of CVs.





A Zanu PF member from Kariba described the demands as daylight robbery.





“These staff members made a killing by forcing us to pay extra money for using Ecocash. We believe that is the old way of doing things in the party that was eliminated by the new dispensation,” the member said.





Provincial treasurer and Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna said he was not aware that Zanu PF staff members were using personal phones to receive money from potential candidates.





“I’m not aware of such an illegal arrangement. Members were supposed to swipe or pay into our bank account. We will get to the bottom of the matter when we do our audit. Nothing will be swept under the carpet,” he said.



