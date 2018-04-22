WOMAN STABS CHEATING WIDOWER





A Hwange woman stabbed her brother-in-law, accusing him of dating a neighbour only a few weeks after the death of his wife.





Thirty-three-year-old Caroline Ngwenya admitted that she stabbed Nyamba Ndlovu (48), a Hwange Colliery Company employee, on April 12 after she allegedly saw him knocking at his neighbour’s window at around 11pm.





Ngwenya claimed Ndlovu was dating the woman only identified as NakaBheki even before her sister’s death in February.





“I became angry and that’s why l approached him in that house and asked him why he was not mourning my sister,” she told The Standard.





“When she was hospitalised, he was spending his nights at NakaBheki’s house while we remained with their kids.”





Ngwenya said on the day her sister died, Ndlovu was caught being intimate with his neighbour.





She said he repeatedly stabbed her brother-in-law with a kitchen knife until she was restrained by neighbours.





Ngwenya said her sister was under age when she married Ndlovu and had four children when she died aged 24. Two of the children have since died.



