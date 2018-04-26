WOMAN STABS BABY, KILLS SELF

A 24-YEAR-Old woman from Nkayi allegedly stabbed her one-year-old child before she committed suicide by hanging at her in-laws’s home over an infidelity dispute with her husband.



Nkosilomusa Gumbo of Dandani area, under Chief Nkalakatha allegedly stabbed her child once on the abdomen on Monday morning, leaving her intestines hanging out.

The disembowelled baby’s life is said to be “hanging by a thread” in the Intensive Care Unit at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.





After stabbing her daughter, Gumbo allegedly hanged herself on a tree within their yard.

There are, however, conflicting statements about how the baby was stabbed.





Some sources say Gumbo deliberately stabbed her daughter in attempt to kill her while others say the child was accidentally stabbed when the couple fought earlier that morning.

Gumbo’s husband, Nkosilathi Vundla allegedly fled from the scene after the discovery of his wife’s lifeless body and is still on the run.

Before hanging herself, Gumbo sent a WhatsApp message to her uncle Mr Mphathisi Moyo (47) stating that she wanted to commit suicide because her husband was cheating on her.

Moyo contacted Vundla who had gone to the Business Centre and together they rushed home where they found Gumbo dead.





Vundla allegedly fled when he saw his wife’s body and has not been located.

Matabeleland North acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector confirmed receiving a report of sudden death.





“I can confirm we received a report of sudden death of a 24-year-old woman who committed suicide following a dispute with her husband.





“The woman sent a suicide message to her relative via WhatsApp,” said Asst Insp Nkala. Chronicle