WHY I APPOINTED A LESS QUALIFIED BOSS : MADE

Parliament yesterday grilled former Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made on why he appointed Mr Rockie Mutenha as the Grain Marketing Board general manager when he had scored lesser marks compared to two other aspirants.



The committee on Agriculture, chaired by Gokwe Nembudziya MP Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu-PF) took Dr Made to task why he disregarded GMB board recommendations to appoint former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe official, Dr Millicent Mombeshora or Mr David Mashingaidze, who had scored higher marks during interviews.



GMB board members led by Mr Charles Chikaura had indicated that Dr Made had directed the appointment of Mr Mutenha.



Dr Made said he appointed Mr Mutenha because there was pressure and anxiety over the need to have a substantive head at GMB. He denied arm-twisting the board to appoint Mr Mutenha ahead of other people.



“There were two separate issues,” he said. “The board was taking its own course, but as a ministry we sat down and said we cannot continue to have this bickering over a substantive general manager. There was pressure to have somebody.”



Dr Made did not tell the committee the nature of the pressure or its source.



Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa accused Dr Made of abusing his powers to settle for a least qualified person against recommendations by the board following interviews held by a human resources consultancy firm in which Mr Mutenha had scored the least points.





Other board members said they did not eventually sit to consider the appointment of Mr Mutenha after Dr Made indicated his preference. herald