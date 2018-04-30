WHAT A DISASTER : LUMUMBA

Posted in:

The way we conducted these primary elections, I am ashamed of my party today. Zanu PF, we need to be serious. To think this is a process of choosing leaders? Very appalling! I have seen a lot in my time, but this is just simply out of order. If we can't lead ourselves, how the f*ck are we trying to lead a whole country? Esp one so fractured? What a disaster! Someone must take responsibility for this shamble and resign. Say what you want about Mugabe but even he didn't have this magnitude of disorder. I thought Kasukuwere was a bullish PC but Gen Rugeje you absolutely failed this assignment. Acie Lumumba