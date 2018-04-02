WEDDING PARTY IN ACCIDENT, TWO DEAD

TWO people from the same family died on the spot while four others were seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned after a tyre burst.
The accident occurred at the 50KM peg along Plumtree- Bulawayo Highway before Marula area at 8PM on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Rachael Nkomo (60) from Plumtree and Lubelihle Nkomo (12) from Johannesburg in South Africa. The driver, Mr Diliza Nkomo (41) from Johannesburg in South Africa, was seriously injured with three other passengers.
Matabeleland South police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the accident.
“The injured were rushed to Plumtree District Hospital and the driver who was seriously injured was later transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Plumtree District Hospital mortuary,” she said.
A family member who preferred not to be named said the family was travelling to Bulawayo for a wedding.
“A rear left tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road to the left side. It overturned and rolled several times,” said the family member. Chronicle
