WE HAVE CLEANED UP VOTERS ROLL : ZEC

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has cleaned the provisional voters roll, paving way for public inspection of the registry.



Further, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi says President Emmerson Mnangagwa will proclaim an election date once the final voters roll is ready.



During inspection of the voters roll, prospective voters can verify their personal identification details and ensure their names are listed at the correct polling centres.





Zec will first embark on extensive voter education to acquaint prospective voters with what the inspection process entails.

After the inspection, Zec will issue a final voters roll and President Mnangagwa will proclaim an election date.





Speaking to The Sunday Mail, Zec Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said cleaning of data captured during biometric voter registration was complete.





“We are now starting to do the test runs of printing the provisional voters roll. Once we are done with the printing, we will avail the provisional voters roll to the public so that they can inspect their details and make any corrections and raise any queries or objections,” she said.





Justice Chigumba said voter education would run for two weeks before issuing of the roll.

Asked when the provisional voters roll would be availed, Justice Chigumba said: “I do not want to be specific on the dates, but we are looking at the month of May, maybe around the middle of that month.”

Zec has previously indicated elections can be proclaimed between April 28 to June 1, and held any time between July 21 and August 21. Sunday Mail