WE ARE ALL FOR ACTION, LESS TALK : ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government believes in collaborations, less talk and more action in its vision for Zimbabwe to become one of Africa’s most developed nations by 2030.



Cde Mnangagwa said this when he officially opened the 2018 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo this afternoon.

“This year’s edition of the ZITF resonates well with my Government’s economic thrust which is industrialisation and modernisation as envisaged by our vision. To achieve this vision, we need a collaborative approach. We recognise that we cannot do it alone hence we are on a reengagement drive to attract foreign direct investment through the Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra,” President Mnangagwa said.

“We mean business and we realise that action speaks louder than words. My government will not tolerate any form of public lethargy, bottle necks and corruption. Anyone who will be seen frustrating our efforts will fall by the wayside,” he added.

President Mnangagwa challenged local businesses to play their part and take advantage of the various facilities which the government is putting in place.





“To the city of Bulawayo, it is time to think big and push to revive the city’s industrial sector. The local industry should also produce quality goods, policy makers adopt pro-business policies that help lower productivity costs and the industry continue establishing linkages in order to ensure a sound economy,” he said.





The President reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring safety of investments, and implementation of various reforms for economic development.

“We continue to make the bold step in reforming parastatals and state enterprises so that they contribute to the economy for it to realise sustainable growth,” President Mnangagwa said.

Speaking at the same event, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development, Dr Mike Bimha hailed the fair as a platform to establish linkages.

“The fair also assists companies to engage and create contacts among themselves which will lead to us fulfilling the mantra, Zimbabwe is Open for Business,” Dr Bimha.

He added that the government is committed to creating a conducive environment for investment. zbc