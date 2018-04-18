skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 18 April 2018
VIDEO : ZODWA
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
she greets her fans
A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram)
on
Apr 18, 2018 at 10:42am PDT
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHAMISA NYIKA RALLY IN PICS
WHY KHUPE IS CHALLENGING EXPULSION : MADHUKU
Madhuku at yesterday's MDC rally Constitutional law expert, Professor Lovemore Madhuku is preparing to lodge a Constitutional Cou...
JOCELYN CHIWENGA FALLS ON HARD TIMES
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Jocelyn and her company Rugnet Ventures, has fallen on hard times and risks losing her resi...
WHERE IS CHIHURI?
The whereabouts of former Zimbabwe Republic Police commissioner general Augustine Chihuri have remained a mystery after he twice failed to a...
ZIMBA WANTED IN SA FOR R10 MILLION FRAUD NABBED IN VIC FALLS
A ZIMBABWEAN man who is wanted in South Africa on allegations of stealing more than R10 million from a company he was working for, has been ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment