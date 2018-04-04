Seven people died in a road accident last night when a Mazda MPV vehicle and a Tombs bus trailer collided in Rutenga close to Avunga Secondary School, along the Masvingo – Beitbridge highway.





The Tombs bus was travelling towards Masvingo when a trailer dislodged from the bus before colliding with the Mazda MPV travelling towards Beitbridge.





Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) National Spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said after the trailer got dislodged it encroached onto the oncoming traffic lane, resulting in the head on collision with the Mazda vehicle.





The MPV had 8 people on board and only one survived the accident.

Among the deceased is a one-year old baby.





Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba said one of the passengers was beheaded, highlighting that all the deceased suffered head injuries.





She said though the names of the deceased are still being withheld, five are from the same family.





Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba urged drivers to ensure that their trailers are properly secured to their vehicles to avoid them from dislodging.

She also urged members of the public to avoid travelling during the night.