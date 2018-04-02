SEKERAMAYI WARNS GOSSIPERS

Zanu PF Mashonaland East has called on its members to be disciplined during the coming primary elections set for early next month.

Zanu PF Politburo members; Dr Sydney Sekeramayi and Cde Marble Chinomona told members of the Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) in Marondera that members should conduct themselves well and in line with party principles during the primary elections and not cause divisions.

“I urge those who thrive on gossiping which I call political foot and mouth disease to avoid causing divisions in the party and allow the primary elections to be conducted peacefully,” said Dr Sekeramayi.

“We don’t expect members to be divided during the primary elections, we expect you to conduct yourselves in a mature way,” Cde Chinomona weighed in.

Zanu PF Mashonaland East Provincial Chairperson, Cde Joel Biggie Matiza explained the rules and regulations governing the conduct of primary elections.

“Any member who does not abide by the rules and regulations governing the primary elections risk being disqualified,” he said.

Mashonaland East Province is set to hold inter-district meetings this Tuesday ahead of submission of curricula vitae by aspiring candidates on Wednesday.