R10M FRAUDSTER FACES EXTRADITION TO SA

PROSECUTORS in Victoria Falls have applied for the extradition of a Zimbabwean man who is wanted in South Africa for allegedly stealing more than R10 million from a company he worked for in the neighbouring country.



Reginald Bernstein (61), originally from Bulawayo but now resides at 30 Canterbury, Avondale in Harare, was on the International Police (Interpol) wanted list.



He was arrested in Victoria Falls on March 16. Prosecutor Mr Takunda Ndovorwi applied for Bernstein’s extradition last Friday after his earlier application for release pending extradition had been dismissed by Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje last Monday.



Making the application, Mr Ndovorwi said: “The state would want to apply for the accused to be extradited to South Africa where he is wanted for fraud and theft charges. The request for extradition is in terms of Section 16 and 17 of the Extradition Act.”



Bernstein’s lawyer Mr Givemore Mvhiringi of Mvhiringi and Associates said he will file opposing submissions after a week.



“I request to have a written application since it was orally done,” said Mr Mvhiringi. Bernstein was remanded in custody to April 30.



The accused person is alleged to have committed the crime between April 2009 and November 2015 in South Africa where he was employed at Danger Golf Estate in Gauteng Province.



“Between April 7, 2009 and November 27, 2015 and at Danger Golf Estate in Gauteng Province, the accused took cash amounting to R4 214 177,52 which belonged to Dainfern Golf Estate and Country Club Home Owners Association,” read court papers.



“During the same period, he misrepresented that he was authorised to cause payment to be effected to First National Bank of South Africa for maintenance work and defrauded the company of R6 616 172,39.”.



Bernstein was allegedly found in possession of a radio he allegedly stole from the company before escaping.



Police acting on the Interpol warrant, fished out Bernstein from his hide-out in Victoria Falls on March 16.





