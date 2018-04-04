PLUMTREE HIGH SCHOOL ON FIRE

TRAGEDY struck prestigious Plumtree High School on Tuesday night, when a monumental double storey hostel was reduced to a shell in an inferno destroying property worth millions of dollars with a teacher’s family escaping death by a whisker.



It was suspected that the fire was an act of theft and arson.

The fire started shortly after 9PM and was discovered by a history teacher, identified as Mr Ndlovu who was housed in an apartment on the ground floor of the monumental Lloyd Hostel which accommodates Upper Sixth pupils.