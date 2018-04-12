PARLY EXPELS KHUPE





Dr Thokozani Khupe has been kicked out of Parliament after being recalled by the MDC T.

Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda said he had received a notice from the MDC to recall Khupe.





"Therefore a vacancy has arisen for the Bulawayo Metropolitan Proportional representation seat, the house will make necessary arrangements to inform the President and ZEC," said Mudenda.





Khupe was expelled from the opposition party together with Abdenico Bhebhe and Obert Gutu after they refused to recognise Nelson Chamisa’s appointment as the successor to the late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.



