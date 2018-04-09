PARDONED CON IN HIGHWAY ROBBERY

A LUPANE man who was released from jail on Presidential amnesty last month has appeared in court after he stole an assortment of goods worth $470 from a couple that had been involved in an accident along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway.



Bongani Ncube (32) of Mlonyeni Village, Pulula area under Chief Mabhikwa was arrested last week on Tuesday after he stole a JVC car radio, a tools’ box, a pair of shoes, a 5kg packet of goat meat and some pumpkins from a car belonging to Mrs Nomaqhawe Moyo.





Mrs Moyo, who is a prison officer stationed at Ntabazinduna Training Depot in Mbembesi, allegedly lost control of her vehicle which then veered off the road and hit a tree near Ngwenya shops in Lupane, about 126km along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway.





She suffered minor injuries while her husband who was on the passenger’s seat sustained serious injuries.





The couple was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital leaving the vehicle by the roadside. Ncube forced open the car doors and stole the goods before disappearing. He was arrested on Wednesday by a Neighbourhood Watch Committee member following a tip-off from members of the public.

Ncube was convicted on his own plea of guilty to theft from a motor vehicle when he appeared before Lupane resident magistrate, Mr Ndumo Masuku, on Friday.

He will be sentenced tomorrow and is in custody.





Details of the sentence and offence Ncube was pardoned for could not be readily availed.

Prosecuting, Mr Trust Machaka said the State would look for Ncube’s previous criminal record before he can be sentenced.





Details of the case are that on Monday last week, Mrs Moyo was involved in an accident and left her car by the roadside while going to hospital.





“On April 2 at the 126km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, Nomaqhawe Moyo who was driving a vehicle with her husband, lost control and hit a tree. The two were taken to St Luke’s Hospital and her husband was immediately transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals,” said the prosecutor.





Ncube then stole a JVC car radio, a tools’ box, a pair of shoes, a 5kg packet of goat meat and some pumpkins and took them to his home.





The total value of stolen property was $470 and those worth $170 were recovered. Chronicle