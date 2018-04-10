OVERTAKING KOMBI CRASHES INTO STATIONARY KOMBI, ONE DEAD

AN overtaking commuter omnibus fatally struck a pedestrian before it crashed into a stationary kombi, injuring seven passengers in it.



The accident occurred at around 8AM at Nyokeni area along the Bulawayo-Tsholotsho Road on Monday.



Coleen Moyo (33) was hit as he crossed the road after seeing off his wife who had just boarded a commuter omnibus to Bulawayo.





The injured were ferried to Nyamandlovu District Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

A police source said the overtaking driver was allegedly speeding.





“The accident occurred at around 8AM and witnesses said the overtaking vehicle was travelling at a high speed. It hit the pedestrian before it crashed into the other vehicle, injuring seven in the other vehicle. The pedestrian died on the spot,” said the source.





Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the accident but said she was yet to receive details on what transpired.





“I can confirm we received a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a commuter omnibus this morning (Monday) while crossing the road. We have, however, not yet received details of how the accident happened. You may check with us during the course of the day for further details,” she said.

Insp Makonese warned motorists against speeding and urged them to exercise caution when overtaking.





“Drivers should be alert at all times when behind the wheel to avoid such accidents. Speeding when overtaking is certainly against the law but most of all, pedestrians should always be careful and alert when crossing roads too,” she said.





A witness, Mr Kembo Tshuma, said he was driving behind the two commuter omnibuses which had been racing for customers along the road.





“This man was attempting to cross the road when he was hit by a kombi that was scrambling to overtake. He died on the spot. It was sad seeing his wife disembark from the kombi and run to see her husband die. Drivers need to be cautious and desist from this habit of racing for customers,” said the motorist.





The Tsholotsho community has applauded Tsholotsho District Civil Protection Unit for their swift reaction to the accident. Chronicle