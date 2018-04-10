NUST SAYS NO TO CHAMISA

THE Zanu PF-aligned student’s body, Zimbabwe Congress of Students’ Union (Zicosu), has defended the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) authorities for allegedly refusing to release a bus to ferry students to an MDC Alliance rally.





Students belonging to the Zimbabwe National Students’ Union (Zinasu) on Saturday told

MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa that NUST had denied them use of the university bus.

Zicosu treasurer-general Godknows Madari yesterday said Nust could not risk to hire out its bus to MDC-T supporters.





“On the issue of the bus and State resources that they say we denied them . . . yes, we couldn’t allow, they should win SRC elections to enjoy such benefits. Zinasu, and the MDC, in particular, have lower levels of approval and more negative evaluation on how State resources operate. But even as one group becomes more satisfied with government outcomes, others become less so and as Zicosu we couldn’t allow for the release of the bus as we were of the understanding that ‘Bullet trains’ were already in place to ferry students,” he said.





The Zicosu leadership has embarked on a massive campaign programme to drum up support among students at tertiary institutions to vote for the ruling Zanu PF. Newsday