NO DISQUALIFICATIONS, ORDERS MPOFU

ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration, Cde Obert Mpofu, has ordered provinces not to disqualify aspiring party candidates wishing to contest in the forthcoming primary elections as this would be done at national level.





Cde Mpofu said the order comes after aspiring candidates have inundated the leadership with calls claiming that their curriculum vitaes (CVs) had been disqualified at district and provincial level.

In a memo addressed to all provincial chairpersons with reference to guidelines sent out by the Commissariat on April 3, Cde Mpofu said the leadership was dismayed by the disqualification of aspiring candidates.





“This letter serves to advise that the leadership of the Party has been inundated with calls by aspiring candidates who are claiming that their CVs have been thrown out both at administrative district and provincial levels disqualifying them to participate in primary elections.





“Several aspiring candidates also swarmed Zanu-PF headquarters from all provinces complaining about disqualifications.





“Leadership is disturbed and dismayed by this development and wants immediate correction to this matter,” said Cde Mpofu.





He directed all provinces to receive all the CVs and submit them to party headquarters where the final vetting will be made.





“As the Secretary for Administration, I hereby direct provinces to receive all the CVs of aspiring candidates, make comments and urgently forward them to Party headquarters for vetting. The final decision on who qualifies and who does not qualify will be made by the Party headquarters not district nor province,” said Cde Mpofu.

He said this was in reference to all CVs that were received before the cut off date but were rejected for whatever reason.





Cde Mpofu appealed to all provinces to cooperate and adhere to Zanu-PF Rules and Regulations that govern the conduct of primary elections.





The order by Cde Mpofu follows an appeal by Kwekwe Central legislator, Cde Masango “Blackman” Matambanadzo, to Zanu-PF’s national disciplinary committee against the decision by the Midlands provincial executive to suspend him.





Cde Matambanadzo was disqualified from participating in the Zanu-PF primary elections scheduled for May 5.

The vocal legislator was the only notable casualty when the provincial executive rejected his CV to contest in the primaries.





Other party cadres with pending cases, Cdes Chiratidzo Mabuwa, Tafanana Zhou and Fred Moyo — who were linked to the G40 cabal —were allowed to contest in the primary elections.

Most provinces have submitted CVs of aspiring candidates to the party headquarters in Harare with the list of successful candidates expected soon. Chronicle