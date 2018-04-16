NO BAIL FOR POLITICAL VIOLENCE PERPETRATORS : COPS

POLICE have urged the courts to continue denying bail to members of the public who engage in any form of political violence.



National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi yesterday said: “As the nation braces for the forthcoming 2018 harmonised elections, police applaud the courts for denying bail to some intra- party violence activists who engaged in criminal acts in Harare and Bulawayo.”





This commendation comes after the arrest of Mthokozisi Ncube (27) in Bulawayo on April 8, who rolled old tyres along Hyde Park Road and sprinkled petrol before setting them on fire.

In the process, he blocked traffic and people who intended to attend a rival’s political rally.





In another incident, Clifford Sibanda (30), Dumisani Moyo (30), Bongani Phiri (28), Thandawenkosi Moyo (24), Takura Nyandoro (35) and Darlington Siziba were also denied bail after setting fire to part of a T and H bus company along Hyde Park in Bulawayo on April 7.





Chief Supt Nyathi urged members of the public and political parties to take heed of

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for peace during the harmonised elections.





“Police continue to urge members of the public and political parties to take heed of His Excellency Cde E.D Mnangagwa’s constant calls for peaceful, credible, violent free conduct before, during and after the 2018 harmonised elections,” he said. Chronicle