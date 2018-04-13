NIKITA MANGENA HONOURED

The cantonment area which houses the Zimbabwe National Defence University and other institutions along Mazowe Road has been named Rodgers Alfred Nikita Mangena Barracks.







Speaking at the naming ceremony this morning, President Mnangagwa said similar occasions will take place throughout the country’s provinces, notably the renaming of Headquarters 3 Infantry Brigade in Mutare after the late Cde Herbert Chitepo and the Fylde Air Force base in Chegutu after the late Cde Jaison Ziyaphapha Moyo.



