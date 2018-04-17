MUKUPE ASSAULTED ME OVER ALLOWANCE : FINANCE DIRECTOR

Deputy Finance minister Terence Mukupe has been fined $30 after beating up finance director Ignatius Mvere who refused to give him allowances above those approved by the government.



Mvere reported the matter to CID Law and Order at the Harare Central Police Station under CR 2321/03/18, where Mukupe admitted to the charges. He paid a fine.



The April 12, 2018 police documents seen by the Daily News read: “Reference your report to the police on March 29, 2018, for assault as defined in Section 89 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23, accused ... Mukupe was arrested, he admitted to the charge and deposited $30 fine at Harare Central Police Station on April 10, 2018, Harare Central Z69J 1308983B refers.”



In his affidavit to the police, Mvere, 58, said the assault incident took place on March 29.

He said Mukupe banged his door and he opened for him at around 12:30hrs. Mvere was in the company of Garikai Mukombero, who is the human resources assistant.



“I immediately stood up from my chair and greeted him, but he did not answer. He moved towards me and I tried to move back but there was no way out. The accused (Mukupe) insulted me saying, ‘you are very stupid, why did you give me less money while travelling to South Africa’?”



Mvere said Mukupe clasped his neck and pushed him against the computer table.



“Accused continued to assault and was shouting “usandijairira”. Mukombero tried to refrain the accused but he failed and he rushed to the office of the human resources director Stewart Jailos.



“After about a minute, Mukombero and Jailos came running back to my office whilst the accused (was) still holding me and pushing me against the computer table.

“Accused later left me after Jailos, Mukombero and his aide William Gondo had arrived,” Mvere said.



He later reported the matter to the police, adding that he did not seek any medical attention, because he did not sustain any visible injuries.



“Prior to this incident, on March 25, 2018, accused travelled to South Africa on business attending Sadc meetings and returned on March 28, 2018. According to our Treasury circular, I had given him $910 but he insisted I must give him much more than that.



“I could not give him more money since he had no reasonable grounds or a letter from the minister of Finance authorising me to pay him more than what is the Treasury circular,” Mvere said. He said he is now afraid for his life and to work in his office, saying Mukupe had issued threats of using violence against him again in the future.



His evidence was corroborated by Jailos and Mukombero, who also filed affidavits.

Contacted for comment on the incident to give his side of the story, Mukupe said: “There is no side of the story” before hanging up. Daily News