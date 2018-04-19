MP COLLAPSES, DIES





ZANU PF’s Bikita East legislator and central committee member, Kennedy Matimba collapsed and died at a private hospital in Masvingo on Tuesday night after complaining of malaria.





Party provincial chair, Ezra Chadzamira, yesterday confirmed Makurira’s death saying they had written to the politburo to have him declared a provincial war hero.





“It is with a deep sense of loss that I confirm the bad news of the passing on of a colleague, a brother, a friend and fellow legislator and party member,” Chadzamira said.





“He died at Makurira Memorial Hospital after suffering from malaria. We have since written to the Politburo to have him conferred with a provincial war hero status because of his contribution to the development of Zimbabwe in the pre and post-independence era.”





He said during the war of liberation, Matimba was a war collaborator.





“After independence, he worked hard for the development of the country and became a central committee member while in the youth league, and then became a legislator and was again in the party’s central committee,” Chadzamira said.





He said burial arrangements will only be announced after the politburo’s ruling on his hero status.



