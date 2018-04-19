MORE DESERT MUJURU





FORMER Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s opposition National People’s Party (NPP) has been hit by another wave of resignations in Mashonaland West, where two senior provincial executives resigned last week in protest over alleged imposition of candidates ahead of this year’s watershed elections.





Among those who resigned are youth provincial chairperson, Shepherd Masotse and Chinhoyi district chairperson, Danson Mapfumo. This comes after another Mujuru ally and former NPP Mashonaland West national council member, Marian Chombo, rejoined Zanu PF early this year.





Mapfumo said he resigned after the party’s national leadership imposed South Africa-based Lessily Mhanga to represent NPP in Chinhoyi constituency.





“Yes, I resigned because of imposition of candidates in the party in the coming elections. For example, they want to impose Lessily Mhanga, who is based in South Africa, in Chinhoyi constituency against the will of members in Chinhoyi. These guys never learn. Zanu PF fielded Philip Chiyangwa from Harare and lost the elections in 2013, what more someone from as far as South Africa?” queried Mapfumo





Masotse said NPP leadership lacks direction and questioned their sincerity in removing Zanu PF from power.





Masotse said he was not happy with funding party programmes in the province whenever leadership visits.





“I thought when Amai Mujuru formed this party she was serious, but have experienced something else … we use our own resources to do party activities as they continuously say the party has no funds. They are going nowhere,” he said.





But NPP Chinhoyi district spokesperson Admire Chisungo defended the decision to field Diaspora-based candidates.



