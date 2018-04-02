President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Beijing, China for a four day state visit at the invitation of his counterpart, President Xi Xinping.





The President was received by the Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Chen Xiaodiong, who was recently in Zimbabwe at the invitation to the President Mnangagwa.

The Zimbabwean Ambassador to China, Ambassador Paul Chikava and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Sibusiso Moyo, who travelled ahead to attend the Zimbabwe China Joint Commission held last week, were also at the airport to receive the Zimbabwean leader.





Cde Mnangagwa’s visit will see the signing of a memorandum of understanding for a package that should help the new political dispensation to realise its vision for economic revival.





He will also meet officials from the Communist Party of China and business people.

Following his courtesy call tours of Southern Africa, President Mnangagwa said he had a duty to meet other friendly and brotherly countries that stood with Zimbabwe even in the hard times.





China and Russia stood with Zimbabwe when it was slapped with sanctions and even used their veto power to block the UN Security Council sanctions motion on Zimbabwe.





The President is accompanied by the First Lady, Cde Auxillia Mnangagwa, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Dr Mike Bimha; the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Cde Patrick Chinamasa; the Minister of ICTs and Cyber Security Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Cde Prisca Mupfumira and Information, Media and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary Cde George Charamba, the Special Advisor to the President Cde Chris Mutsvangwa and other senior government officials.