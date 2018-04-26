MNANGAGWA ARRIVES IN BULAWAYO





President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo for the official opening of this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) slated for tomorrow.





Cde Mnangagwa who is also Zanu PF’s First Secretary was accompanied by the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa and president of the Chief’s Council Chief Fortune Charumbira, was given a hero’s welcome by multitudes of party supporters as soon as he touched down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.





He was welcomed by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Minister of State Affairs Senator Angeline Masuku, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Midlands Province Cde Owen Muda Ncube, Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu, Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Retired Air Chief Marshall Cde Perrence Shiri, Special Adviser to the President on disability issues Cde Joshua Malinga and service chiefs.





Also present to receive the President were Politburo members Cde Absolom Sikhosana and Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Professor Calistus Ndlovu and some top government and party officials.





Before departing, President Mnangagwa and the First Lady took time to greet the multitudes of their supporters who seemed not to have enough of them.



