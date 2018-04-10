MDC RALLY THIEF JAILED IN BULAWAYO

AN MDC Alliance supporter from Harare has been sentenced to an effective nine months in prison for stealing property and cash with a combined value of $556 at the party’s rally held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.



Godwin Muchechete (44) from Highfields, Harare forced open Mrs Fungai Tangara’s locked car with a screw driver and stole $166, R1 300, two cellphones, a handbag and a pair of boxer shorts.





Muchechete said he stole from the car because he did not have money to return to Harare since his wallet was stolen while he was on one of the buses with party members.





“I came for the rally but I had no money to return home because someone stole my wallet while we were on the bus on our way to the rally,” he said.





Muchechete pleaded guilty to theft from a motor vehicle when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube yesterday.





Mr Ncube found him guilty and sentenced him to 12 months in prison. Three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.





In passing sentence, Mr Ncube told Muchechete that he was free to attend any rally he wished to as long as he respected other people’s property.

“Losing your wallet does not give you the license to steal. You lost your wallet in the morning so you had ample time to ask for money from your colleagues since you came as a district.”

The magistrate also questioned Muchechete’s main reason for travelling with a screw driver among his belongings. Chronicle