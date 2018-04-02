MDC COUNCILLORS EYE PARLY SEATS





AT least four long-serving MDC-T councillors in Harare have decided to climb up the political ladder and contest for parliamentary seats in this year’s general elections after spending 10 years at Town House.





Wellington Chikombo is reportedly eyeing Glen Norah constituency, Peter Moyo (Southerton), Rusty Markham (Harare North) and Panganayi Charumbira (Budiriro), after serving as councillors since 2008.





Chikombo confirmed yesterday that he had submitted his CV for consideration as a parliamentary candidate, but refused to divulge further details, saying: “Talk to the party leadership”.





In Glen Norah, Chikombo is set to battle it out with sitting MP Webster Maondera, while in Budiriro, Charumbira will take on Costa Machingauta, both of whom are seeking re-election.





In Southerton, Moyo will challenge former Mines deputy minister, Gift Chimanikire, who has been an MP for close to a decade.





Harare West legislator Jessie Majome is likely to face a challenge from former students leader, Joanna Mamombe.



