MDC BUS CRASHES : 23 INJURED

TWENTY-three MDC-T supporters from Masvingo were on Saturday injured in an accident in Filabusi while travelling back home from an MDC Alliance rally that was held in Bulawayo earlier in the day.



The driver of the kombi lost control of the vehicle while allegedly trying to avoid a cow on the road along the Bulawayo-Masvingo in Filabusi.



The injured were rushed to Filabusi District Hospital and White Hospital in Zvishavane.

In an interview yesterday, one of the victims who is also the MDC-T Chivi North district secretary, Mr Joachim Chiware, said the driver tried to evade a cow that had strayed onto the road resulting in the accident.





He said he could not provide finer details as he only regained consciousness in hospital.

“After the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a cow that had strayed onto the road, I don’t really know what happened afterwards. I only found myself at White Hospital in Zvishavane,” said Mr Chiware.





“That is when I also learnt that others had been rushed to Filabusi Hospital. Three of us were rushed to Zvishavane, while 20 people were rushed to Filabusi District Hospital with 13 of them being admitted with serious injuries.”





MDC-T acting spokesperson, Ms Thabitha Khumalo, said the party was aware of the accident although it was yet to get finer details of what really transpired.

The accident occurred when party members were coming from White City Stadium where the MDC Alliance held its first rally in Bulawayo under the leadership of Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

MDC-T had brought its supporters from across the country to attend the “Siyanqoba” rally.





Meanwhile, MDC-T vice president, Engineer Elias Mudzuri. has challenged the party’s partners in the MDC Alliance to justify their inclusion in the coalition.





Posting on micro blogging site Twitter, Eng Mudzuri said MDC Alliance partners need to be more visible on the ground.





“While our MDC Alliance rallies are important, the election winning formula lies in constituency and ward based campaign strategies. Our Alliance partners also need to be more visible on the ground to address communities and stakeholders where they are strong,” Twitted Eng Mudzuri.





His comments come as MDC-T has raised concern that only its supporters are visible at rallies. Chronicle