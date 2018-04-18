MAN WATCHES AS HIS LOVER BEATS UP HIS WIFE

A BULAWAYO woman has been ordered to perform 210 hours of community service for bashing her boyfriend’s wife with an empty beer bottle while the man watched.



Thembinkosi Moyo (24) from Matsheumhlope suburb beat up Mrs Nonhlanhla Moyo (39), a teacher at Montrose Girls High School on the head and violated a protection order which a Bulawayo magistrate had issued against her in October last year.









The protection order banned Thembinkosi from verbally, emotionally abusing and cohabiting with Comfort Moyo, the husband to Mrs Moyo.





Thembinkosi pleaded guilty to charges of contempt of court before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.





Mr Mkhwananzi sentenced her to 10 months in prison and suspended four months for four years on condition she does not commit an offence involving contempt of court.

The remaining six months were suspended on condition she performs 210 hours of community service at Hillside Police Station.





For the State, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said Thembinkosi is Mr Moyo’s girlfriend and she assaulted his wife in his presence on April 7 this year.

“The accused person, the complainant and her husband were in the car driving to Rosebank Farm in Umguza to deliver groceries for the accused’s son,” he said.





“When they arrived at the farm gate, the accused person got out of the car and talked to her sister stating that Comfort had brought his wife to their place of residence. Accused person came back, opened the door and took an empty beer bottle which she used to hit the complainant on the head.





“The accused person’s actions were in opposition with the terms and conditions of the protection order which prohibits from verbally, emotionally abusing and cohabiting with the complainant’s husband since the parties are married.” Chronicle