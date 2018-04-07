MAN SHOOTS HIMSELF IN THE HEAD

the late

A MAN from Bulawayo committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a pistol for yet unclear reasons.





Mr Dominic Magava (59), a divorcee who lived with his elderly mother in Woodville suburb, was found dead inside his car yesterday morning.









Relatives suspect he shot himself on Thursday at around 8PM. Mr Magava’s younger brother discovered the body and alerted the police.





He allegedly shot himself under the chin and the bullet went through his head, damaging the skull in the process.





Bulawayo Metropolitan province police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.





“I can confirm that we received a report of sudden death by shooting of a 59-year-old man. The deceased was seen by his younger brother seated on the driver’s side of his car and there was a revolver in between his thighs.





“The deceased had gunshot wounds on the chin and head and as police we are still investigating so that we are able to establish circumstances leading to his death,” she said.





The revolver believed to have been used in committing the alleged suicide was registered under Mr Magava’s name.



