MAN KILLED AT CHURCH SERVICE

A GOKWE man bolted out of a church building where he was receiving prayers from the church’s prophet before he fatally struck a congregant who tried to catch him, police have confirmed.



Brighton Mufudza (19) who is suspected to have mental problems was escorted to Zion Christian Church by his relatives, reportedly to seek spiritual deliverance.



Acting police spokesperson for Midlands province, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occurred last Tuesday.





She said Mufudza became violent and fatally struck, one, Mr Godfrey Torongo with a stone after he tried to apprehend him.





“Circumstances are that on the fateful day, the accused person, Brighton Mufudza (19) who is said to have mental problems was escorted by his relatives to Gwetsenga Zion Christian Church to seek spiritual help.





“During the healing session, Mufudza is said to have started shoving congregants and the church leaders who were praying for him before he fled from the scene,” she said.





Asst Insp Mukwende, said Mufudza’s relatives and other congregants gave chase and after some distance, Mufudza met the now deceased, Torongo who was also on his way to the church.





“Mufudza’s relatives asked Torongo to help them apprehend him. Mufudza became violent and picked a stone which he used to strike Torongo on the forehead. Torongo died on the spot.

“The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and Torongo’s body was taken to Gokwe District Hospital for postmortem,” she said. Asst Insp Mukwende said Mufudza was still to be located. Chronicle