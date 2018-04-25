LECTURER TRIES TO RAPE STUDENT IN OFFICE

A THIRD year student at Midlands State University (MSU) on industrial attachment at the institution allegedly dropped out after a lecturer stripped naked and attempted to have sex with her.
He was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to April 30 on $50 bail.
It is the State case that on November 14 last year, Mukarati called the complainant to his office and asked her to assist him with typing.
He left her in his office for 10 minutes, and when he returned, he locked the door while the complainant was still inside. The student asked Mukarati what he was doing and his reply was “you know what l want to do to you.”
On November 15, the student told her supervisor Mrs Tendai Maparara about the incident but she did not take any action which caused the complainant to drop out from attachment.
The complainant’s parents asked their daughter why she did not finish her attachment and she narrated her ordeal to them, leading to Mukarati’s arrest. Miss Gracious Rongai prosecuted. Chronicle
