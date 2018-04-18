LAX SECURITY AT RADIO STATIONS WORRIES MPs

LEGISLATORS have lobbied government to deploy security to newly opened commercial radio stations in Zimbabwe to stop unscrupulous individuals from disturbing their operations.

This was revealed during a debate in the August House last week led by the Member of Parliament for Zvishavane-Ngezi, John Holder, who is part of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services.



Holder, who was part of the committee that toured Capitalk FM, Diamond FM, Hevoyi FM, Midlands 98.4, Ya FM, Skyz Metro FM and Breeze FM last year, suggested that the newly opened radio stations be relocated to more secure places. All these stations broadcast within a 40KM radius and unlike ZBC studios, do not have police or army personnel manning them.





“When we arrived at every radio station, we took note of the security. If you go to Pockets Hill or ZBC at Mbare, you’ll find that there’re police and army officers because you do not want a clown who would go in and hijack a radio station and say ‘I have taken over this country’,” said Holder.





“Security is very important irrespective of all the technology that can take place. Government has an interest that at the end of the day, they’ve to control what’s advertised and what’s said. It’s important that there be a security system for these radio stations.

“You find that some of them (new commercial radio stations) are in residential areas, some in flats or tall buildings where they have offices. They will need to relocate to a more secure place and build something of their own,” said Holder.





He said another concern was that the radio stations are inaccessible to persons with disability as some, like Skyz Metro FM, are housed in tall buildings which require one to climb steps.





“In Masvingo for example, I don’t know how disabled persons would go to the studios because you have to climb the steps. I feel that Government should ask councils to allocate pieces of land where these radio stations can be built,” said Holder.

Skyz Metro FM is situated on the 9th floor of Pioneer House where the elevator has been down for years, although efforts are being made to repair it. Chronicle