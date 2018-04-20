KHUPE'S MDC CONGRESS IS ON

THE Dr Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T will tomorrow hold a make-or-break special congress to elect its substantive leaders after splitting from the group under Mr Nelson Chamisa.

MDC-T officially split last month.



Dr Khupe, national organising secretary Mr Abednego Bhebhe and national spokesperson Obert Gutu were fired from the party.



Dr Khupe’s camp, announcing its breakaway, said it can no longer work with its colleagues, accusing them of being violent and violating the MDC-T constitution.



The two parties have approached the High Court over who owned the MDC-T name, with the case still pending in the courts. In an interview yesterday, Mr Gutu said all was set for the party’s special congress to be held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.



He said more than 3 000 delegates are expected to attend the event.

“We’re tying up all the loose ends, making sure that transport is sorted out. We are going to have no less than 3 000 delegates. The problem is that in some areas some people are inaccessible. We have to transport people from as far as Chimanimani and Gokwe,” said Mr Gutu.





“The delegates are coming from all the country’s provinces, districts and 210 constituencies.”





He said the congress will run under the theme, “Building a new Zimbabwe anchored on constitutionalism, the rule of law, tolerance, love, peace and solidarity.”





“All our ducks are in a row! We are ready to roll. The congress theme is not only speaking to the MDC-T. It is speaking to Zimbabwe. Soon after, we will also roll out our manifesto and start countrywide election campaign,” said Mr Gutu.





Dr Khupe’s camp protested against Mr Chamisa’s rise to power, arguing that his group did not follow the party constitution in elevating him. It has also blamed Mr Chamisa’s faction for violence that has rocked MDC-T since the death of its founding president Morgan Tsvangirai in February.

Mr Gutu said the party has also beefed up security in preparation of the event.





“We have put up adequate security on the ground. We have massive security that we have put in

place. We are working with police. We have notified the police and they have assured us that they will provide us adequate security personnel. And on our part, we have rolled out a massive and sophisticated apparatus,” said Mr Gutu. Herald