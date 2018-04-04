KHUPE HAS NO POWER TO CALL CONGRESS : MDC

Former Vice President Thokozani Khupe, Abednigo Bhebhe and Obert Gutu remain expelled from the party and have neither the power nor the mandate to call for a purported extra-ordinary Congress under the name of the MDC-T.





The facts are that Ms Khupe is just an individual; an expelled one for that matter with no power at all to call for any Congress or any meeting of the party.





The National Council, the supreme decision-making body between Congresses, has in its wisdom already put to rest the issues that she purports to be complaining about. Khupe has the right to exhaust all available domestic and internal remedies as provided for in the party Constitution.





The Constitution is very clear on how and who should call for an extra-ordinary Congress and former members that have been expelled have no such powers. Their cause has no support from any of the organs of the party, including any of the 12 provinces or of the 1 958 wards the party.





Theirs is simply a lost cause. The party president and the leadership even extended the time frame given to him by the national council in order to give dialogue a chance but the former comrades remained obstinate.





All stakeholders, including members of the public and the press are advised not to entertain the aforementioned as officials acting for or on behalf of the party.





The party is pursuing all remedies and putting in place the necessary measures to stop the abuse of the party, its name and/or property.





Everyone awaits the advent of a new Zimbabwe and this is certainly no time for needless sideshows meant to distract us from the key matters at hand





Hon. Thabitha Khumalo

Acting national spokesperson