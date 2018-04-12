I'M TIRED OF ARVs : MAN HANGS SELF

A 51-year-old mentally challenged and HIV positive Lupane man allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Monday saying he was tired of taking neuroleptic and anti-retroviral drugs.



The man (51), name withheld to protect his wife’s identity, resides at Mavikane Village near Gomoza area. He allegedly hanged himself using a piece of a rope in his bedroom hut in the absence of his wife who had travelled to Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo to get him more drugs.





His elder brother, Mr Mika Ngwenya, found him hanging from the roof of his bedroom hut around 6.30AM.





Mr Ngwenya said he was shocked when he went to check on his brother only to find his lifeless body hanging from the roof.





“His wife left for Bulawayo around 5AM and told me to check on him. I went there around 6.30AM and was shocked when I saw him already dead,” he said.





The now deceased reportedly had suicidal tendencies and would threaten to kill himself saying he was tired of taking pills.

Police were told his wife didn’t take his threats seriously as she thought he was joking.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Province Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said she was yet to receive the report. Chronicle