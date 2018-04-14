I WILL RECALL CHAMISA : KHUPE

FIRED MDC-T deputy president Dr Thokozani Khupe yesterday described the party’s acting president, Mr Nelson Chamisa as power hungry leader who was elevated to the helm of the party through mobocracy.



Addressing a small crowd, Dr Khupe also taunted Mr Chamisa for hiring crowds to his rallies. She insisted that her grouping was the original MDC-T, threatening to recall Mr Chamisa from Parliament in the event that the courts reverse her ejection from the august House.





Dr Khupe was on Thursday expelled from Parliament after the MDC-T wrote to the Speaker saying she no longer represented their interests.





She said she was on the ground drumming up support ahead of their congress next week to select a new leader.





“I was elected deputy president in 2006, 2011 and 2014 where the congress unanimously endorsed me.





“As such we remain the original MDC and we are going to call for an extraordinary congress on April 21 where a leader will be elected. Right now we are busy going around drumming up support for the congress and as acting president I have declared interest for election. I could hire crowds like them but that is only mobocracy and it doesn’t vote, such people don’t vote,” said Dr Khupe.





“I will remain resolute. They have made me stronger and they can’t break my spirit. I can’t be fired by them, how do you fire somebody who is not with you?

“We stated categorically on March 18 that we dissociate ourselves with the Chamisa group when they deviated from the constitution. It’s possible for me to recall them because I am the leader of the original MDC but we can’t talk about that now since we are waiting for the appeal which I have instructed my lawyers to file today,” she said, in an interview after the event.





Dr Khupe accused Parliament of meddling into MDC-T politics against its mandate.

This, she said, was evidenced by the acceptance by the National Assembly of Adv Chamisa’s letter to recall her and the allocation of $1.8 million to MDC-T account in the midst of internal fights.





“I wrote a letter to the Speaker of Parliament telling him we have leadership problems hence the House should not accept any correspondence from any of us without consulting the other.





“I did the same in relation to the Political Finances but to my surprise some money was deposited into the account of MDC-T. I phoned the Clerk of Parliament because the Speaker (Adv Jacob Mudenda) was on leave and we have communicated with the Ministry of Justice demanding our share. We had already opened a bank account which we initially didn’t have and our lawyers are already working on an urgent appeal,” fumed Dr Khupe.





She said precedence was set when Mr Tendai Biti left MDC-T to form the People’s Democratic Party and still received similar funds.





“When Biti split the money was shared. Why not this time? Is it because Khupe is a woman or because she comes from a different region? The Biti issue set precedence.





“I have been treated unfairly and am not getting protection from anyone while Chamisa is being protected by the system. That’s why I am sticking to the constitution. What Parliament did is not acceptable and it’s evident that the system is taking sides because how can Parliament decide on the fate of a political party’s members,” she added.





The party expelled Dr Khupe and her allies Messrs Abednico Bhebhe and Obert Gutu who were organising secretary and national spokesperson respectively before recalling her. Chronicle