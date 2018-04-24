HUBBY HAS DESERTED ME FOR SMALL HOUSE, I WANT $15K

A FORMER National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) employee has been dragged to court by his wife who is demanding a $15 000 lump sum payment for maintenance to be deducted from his pension pay-out estimated at $35 000.



Mrs Lonah Mavunga (49) told Bulawayo magistrate Miss Sharon Roseman that she wanted $15 000 deducted from her husband’s pension and payments from salary arrears for her and their 17-year-old son’s upkeep.





The court heard that Mavunga, whose age was not stated in court, retired from the NRZ in October last year.





Mrs Mavunga told the court that her husband, Michael Mavunga was expecting close to $35 000 in salary arrears and pension from the NRZ.





She alleged that Mavunga was not paying for their family’s upkeep because he was now living with his “mistress.”





“I want the money deducted directly from his salary arrears as it seems hard for him to pay maintenance since he is now living with his girlfriend,” Mrs Mavunga said.





The magistrate postponed the matter to May 4 as the court awaited a letter from the NRZ confirming how much Mavunga was supposed to receive and when he will receive the lump sum.

“You will come back on May 4 as the letter of confirmation from NRZ is not ready for collection,” said Miss Rosemani. According to State papers seen by The Chronicle, Mavunga and his wife have four children.