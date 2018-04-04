An expelled student of Anderson school in Gweru has accused the headmaster at the school of sodomising him.





The story which reads like a script ripped from a local drama series started with the expulsion of two form three boys who were caught in a compromising position at the school dormitories.





A few weeks later, the story took a dramatic twist as one of the boys through his father accused the school headmaster at the prestigious Seventh Day Adventist school of sodomising him.





The school head is now facing arrest and a disciplinary hearing by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.





Midlands Provincial Education Director, Mrs Agnes Gudo confirmed that the ministry is still investigating the case.





“The boy in question lives in Chiredzi and we were making frantic efforts to get in touch with him so that he could submit his own side of the story. Let me say we did not get full cooperation from the guardian or parents until two weeks ago. Our investigations are almost complete except that we are making efforts to get hold of the other pupil who was caught in a compromising position,” she said.





Police have also received a report from the alleged victim and instituted investigations over the matter.





Midlands Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed that they investigated the Anderson school headmaster over accusations of abuse and have since handed over the docket to the courts.





While the accused is waiting for justice at the courts were he is expected to appear soon, Mrs Gudo said as a ministry, they also have systems and procedures that will be followed for the headmaster to appear before a disciplinary hearing.