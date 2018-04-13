Five children were burnt to death at Churu farm on the outskirts of Harare on Wednesday night when their father who separated from their mother petrol bombed the house in which they were sleeping.





The children’s mother and her relative are hospitalised after being injured in the incident.

Police confirmed the incident, saying 44 year old Steven Majovha burnt the children aged 10, 9, 6, 4 and 2 years.





Majovha is also alleged to have raped a 12 year old girl at the house. zbc