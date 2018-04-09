GIRL (6) RAPED AT FUNERAL WAKE

A GOKWE man allegedly a raped six-year-old girl after he sneaked into a hut she was sleeping in at a funeral wake.



Diverson Were of Zhangazha Village under Chief Chireya was arraigned before Gokwe Regional Magistrate Christopher Maturure facing two counts of rape. He was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to April 12 for routine remand.





The court heard that on January 31 this year, the accused attended a funeral wake in the area.

“There was a bedroom hut where the victim was sleeping together with her cousin aged eight,” the court heard.





Towards midnight, the court heard, Were sneaked into the bedroom hut and found his way into the blankets where the girl was sleeping. The girl, the court further heard, woke up when she felt Were on top of her.

The girl screamed for help and attracted attention from her cousin who was sleeping in the same hut.

The girl’s cousin went out of the hut to inform elders who were gathered outside, the court heard.





It is the State’s case that Were later grabbed the girl outside the hut and went to a nearby bush where he raped her again at knife point.





The girl was rescued by people who were at the funeral who tried to apprehend him but failed.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Were’s arrest after a manhunt.

Mr Tinei Tirigo prosecuted. Daily News